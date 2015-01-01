Abstract

Though many universities offer resources to student survivors of sexual violence, student survivors who do not know about these resources cannot utilize their services. Students who are unaware of the confidentiality status of these services may seek assistance from an on-campus service without realizing the potential consequences. Under the theory of institutional betrayal, knowledge of confidential resources may prevent experiences of institutional betrayal for students who have experienced sexual violence. This research examines predictors of student knowledge regarding the confidentiality status of university resources for student survivors. Several variables were found to be associated with student knowledge of confidential on-campus resources. Implications for Title IX training and student resource availability are discussed, including the need for additional support for specific student populations.

