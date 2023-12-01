Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Women represent 15% of veteran callers to the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL); there has been little research identifying the experiences and needs of women veterans who use the VCL. The objective of this study was to identify women veterans' experiences with and recommendations for strengthening VCL services for women.



METHOD: We conducted qualitative interviews with 26 women veterans across the United States who had contacted the VCL in the preceding year. Interviews were conducted by telephone in 2022 and were audio recorded and transcribed. A team-based content analysis approach was used to identify participants' concerns around contacting the VCL and recommendations for strengthening the service.



RESULTS: Interviews revealed women veterans' concerns with regard to contacting the VCL related to responder gender, appropriateness of VCL services for veterans not at imminent risk for suicide, and potential consequences of contacting the VCL. Key recommendations included letting veterans select the gender of the responder who takes their call, providing more information to potential callers about what to expect from the VCL calls, and raising awareness about and maintaining options for caller anonymity.



CONCLUSIONS: This study uniquely focused on women veterans' experiences and perspectives, in their own voices.



FINDINGS point to trauma-informed approaches supporting women veteran callers to the VCL and may also hold implications for other similar crisis hotline services.

