Su L, Yan X, Zhao X. Transp. Policy 2024; 145: 25-36.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Many cities around the world have introduced dockless micromobility services and witnessed their rapid growth. Shared dockless e-scooters can expand mobility options for underserved neighborhoods and population groups, but they may also exacerbate existing transportation inequalities. So far, our understanding of the equity implications of dockless e-scooter services is limited. To address this research gap, this study develops an analytical framework to compare the equity performance of dockless e-scooter and docked bikeshare systems in Washington DC with a set of measures including availability, accessibility, usage, and idle time.
Language: en
Bikeshare; Dockless e-scooter; Micromobility; Transportation equity