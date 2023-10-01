Abstract

Most mobility needs in rural America are primarily met via driving. Yet many disabled adults cannot drive. Lack of adequate public transportation in rural areas exacerbates transportation-related disparities. We interviewed 33 non-driving disabled adults throughout the U.S. to explore how they get around in their rural communities. Research questions primarily focused on the relationships between transportation, community participation, healthcare access, and social capital. We used thematic analysis to identify themes related to our research questions. In general, interviewees described a dearth of public transportation options. Even if public transit were available, other issues limited use such as inaccessibility, expenses, or schedules and routes. Many participants also described getting rides from others. While this was a critical component of many individuals' daily travel, it also introduced a layer of dependency and social pressure that otherwise would not exist with more independent means of transportation. Policy implications include improved public transit funding and strategies to promote universal auto access.

