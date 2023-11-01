|
Vivek AK, Gupta S, Khan T, Mohapatra SS. Transp. Policy 2024; 146: 19-30.
Abstract
|
It is globally accepted that gates at rail road grade crossings (RRGCs) are more effective at preventing collisions between road users and trains than other types of traffic control devices at crossings, such as flashing lights, bells, and signs. Gates are now standard at RRGCs, especially where trains go fast, visibility is limited, or there is a lot of traffic on both the road and the rails (Ogden, 2007). Gates are designed to stop traffic from entering the track area while a train is passing by. Still, they cannot always prevent collisions, especially when road users fail to obey warning signs or attempt to beat the train by crossing before the gate is fully closed. Gate closures at RRGCs are occurring more frequently and lasting longer due to the current increases in rail and road traffic (Larue et al., 2018). Which in turn generates multiple safety and related problems to road traffic, including congestion, delay, queuing of vehicles, drop in roadway capacity, aggressive behaviour, distractions, and non-compliance with traffic rules (Raub, 2009; Okitsu et al., 2010; Lenne et al., 2013; Khattak, 2014; Beanland et al., 2017; Nguyen-Phuoc et al., 2017; Keramati et al., 2020; Larue et al., 2020a, 2020b, 2020c,b; Pasha et al., 2021; Vivek et al., 2021, 2022, 2023; Vivek & Mohapatra, 2023a, 2023b). While gates may be more effective at preventing collisions, the drawbacks of their frequent and long-term closures need to be addressed. Road users become impatient while waiting at congested level crossings, which can frequently last longer than 10 min (Larue et al., 2018). Road users experience unacceptably long delays due to excessive gate blockage time. As a result, they begin to lose confidence after just 1 min (Khattak, 2014) and become impatient, and eventually violate the RRGC after 3 min (Larue et al., 2020a). Thus, road users’ risky behaviour (violations) reflects their frustration and increases the likelihood of their fatality when they collide with train. In addition to the operational issues already mentioned, several qualitative and geometrical issues implicitly incentivize road users to engage in risky behaviour (Li and Cheng, 2011; Khattak, 2014; Nguyen-Phuoc et al., 2017; Keramati et al., 2020; Pasha et al., 2021, 2022). Some of them include poor crossing surface quality, poor longitudinal and lateral visibility, poor road markings, inadequate night-time lighting, narrow roads, non-uniform scaling of gate-to-gate distance, etc.
