Roig-Costa O, Miralles-Guasch C, Marquet O. Transp. Policy 2024; 146: 116-125.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Urban mobility has undergone a transformation with the advent of micromobility vehicles, leading to a multitude of studies investigating the factors that drive early adoption and the sustainability and equity implications. However, in a context where local administrations struggle regarding how to fit different micromobility systems within the urban ecosystem, little is understood about how political regulations impact micromobility users' modal choices This study aims to shed light on the differences between private e-scooters and shared bikes in Barcelona, a city where micromobility options face distinct regulatory frameworks, and also to understand the factors that influence an individual's choice between these two modes of micromobility. The study employs a self-reported intercept survey on 651 micromobility users and builds a logistic binary regression model to examine the characteristics that differentiate e-scooter and shared bike adopters.
Language: en
Bike-sharing system; E-scooter; Logistic binary regression model; Modal choice; Mode replacement; Policy constrain