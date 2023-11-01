Abstract

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) is a technology which enables electric vehicles (EVs) to transfer electricity back to the power network. The V2G technology allows energy systems to balance renewable energy, thus contributing to climate change alleviation. Employing a self-report online survey among Norwegian car users (n = 929) in November 2021, the study aims to investigate how perceptions and beliefs towards the V2G system motivate both EV users and non-EV users (combustion engine car owners as potential future EV users) to utilise the V2G technology in the future. Understanding similarities and dissimilarities in future intentions of V2G use across two groups of car users (i.e., EV and non-EV users) may facilitate segment-specific marketing. The core theoretical framework in the study is a hypothesised model based on the Technology Acceptance Model and the Theory of Reasoned Action. The results show that the theoretical framework substantially explains future V2G use intentions. The model showed that behavioural beliefs related to the use of V2G technology and varying concerns and benefits about this system (e.g., concern over vehicle battery, usefulness in terms of financial and environmental benefits) explain V2G adoption among the groups. A multiple-group structural equation model showed structural stability in associations between the model constructs and intention across EV and non-EV users. However, non-EV users had lower means on central variables (i.e., trust in V2G, perceived ease of use, vehicle battery concern, perceived usefulness, subjective norm, and intention). In accordance with the postulated social cognitive theoretical framework, the study concludes that both groups of car users have a significant belief-behavioural intention to participate in V2G technology. When it comes to behavioural change campaigns, the same measures could be taken into account for both groups of car users. Non-EV users, however, should receive more attention in such campaigns. To promote V2G adoption among car users, particularly among non-EV users, a multifaceted policy approach is needed. This should include financial incentives like tax credits, educational campaigns highlighting EV benefits with V2G contracts, expanding EV charging infrastructure, and developing a public-private V2G infrastructure.

Language: en