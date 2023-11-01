Abstract

Transitioning to electric motorcycles (EMs) can reduce dependence on carbon-based fuels, mitigate air pollution, and lower greenhouse gas emissions in countries where motorcycles dominate the transportation landscape. However, the factors influencing fleet electrification in these countries remain largely unknown. Given that this challenge pertains to the prior adoption of new technology, technology acceptance theories can provide valuable insights into the adoption of EMs. Additionally, misinformation about EM risks and self-assessment of knowledge could interact as determinants of adoption. This study integrates the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM), the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), and perceived risk to elucidate the impact of psychosocial factors on consumers' intentions to use EMs. Furthermore, it examines the direct and moderating effect of subjective knowledge about EM technology on the formation of this behavioral intention. Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) analysis was applied to investigate data collected from 762 respondents through personal interviews using a questionnaire. The results confirm that all original TAM and TPB constructs significantly influence behavioral intention, aligning with theoretical expectations. As hypothesized, perceived risk was found to exert a negative influence on the intention to adopt EMs. Additionally, subjective knowledge was observed to moderate the relationship between perceived usefulness and subjective norms concerning the intention to use EMs. These findings offer a roadmap for developing strategies aimed at encouraging adoption intentions toward EMs, particularly in countries like Vietnam.

