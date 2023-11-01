Abstract

This paper presents the background, setup, and results of a stated choice experiment investigating the influence of three different intersection based innovations on cyclists' route choice decisions. Next to commonly used route attributes, the following three intersection based innovations were investigated: 'Flo', a bicycle speed advice tool; 'Schwung', a bicycle - traffic light communication tool; and 'BikeScout', an intersection flashing system. The generated stated choice experiment was included in an online questionnaire that was filled out by 608 respondents who evaluated in total 3648 choice tasks. The evaluations were analyzed using a Multinomial Mixed Logit model. The model estimation results show that the commonly used route attributes (travel time, type of bicycle path facility, pavement quality level, motorized traffic speed, bicycle crowdedness, and number of traffic light intersections) have the highest influence on cyclists' route choice decisions. The impact of intersection based innovations on cyclists' route choice decisions is limited.

