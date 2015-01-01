Abstract

Subjective well-being (SWB) is known to significantly influence individuals' happiness and health, as well as sustainable social development. One crucial factor that affects residents' SWB is their choice of transport mode. However, limited research has been conducted on how the use of e-mopeds, one of the most prevalent transportation modes in China, impacts residents' SWB. To address this gap, this study utilizes survey data from eight traffic analysis zones in Shanghai to conduct an empirical investigation focused on the relationship between the use of e-mopeds for various purposes and residents' SWB. A Bayesian network (BN) model is established to explore the correlations among travel-related attributes, socio-demographics, and SWB. The model's results reveal a strong correlation between e-moped usage and the likelihood of achieving higher SWB. Consequently, supporting the development of e-mopeds in Shanghai is considered crucial, and targeted policies are suggested.

Language: en