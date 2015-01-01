Abstract

This paper presents an econometric modelling framework to unravel the communication and mobility issues of visually impaired pedestrians in the context of connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs). The research uses a dataset collected through a tailor-made stated-preference survey given to visually impaired pedestrians and provides evidence-based recommendations on communication techniques. The recommendations are based on the findings of a structural equation model (SEM) estimated using the survey data. The latent factors 'safety and security' and 'importance of hearing' are generated using a confirmatory factor analysis embedded in the SEM. The results from the model show that these two factors have negative influences on how much a visually impaired pedestrian trusts the use of CAVs.

