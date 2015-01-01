SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Azizi Soldouz S, Hasnine MS, Sukhai M, Nurul Habib K. Transp. Plann. Tech. 2023; 46(8): 998-1023.

10.1080/03081060.2023.2230969

This paper presents an econometric modelling framework to unravel the communication and mobility issues of visually impaired pedestrians in the context of connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs). The research uses a dataset collected through a tailor-made stated-preference survey given to visually impaired pedestrians and provides evidence-based recommendations on communication techniques. The recommendations are based on the findings of a structural equation model (SEM) estimated using the survey data. The latent factors 'safety and security' and 'importance of hearing' are generated using a confirmatory factor analysis embedded in the SEM. The results from the model show that these two factors have negative influences on how much a visually impaired pedestrian trusts the use of CAVs.


communication techniques; Connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs); visually impaired pedestrians

