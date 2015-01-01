Abstract

This study is carried out to estimate the passenger car unit (PCU) values of different vehicle categories at a typical four-legged roundabout based on the concept of time occupancy. A stream equivalency factor (k) has also been developed based on the estimated PCU to convert the heterogeneous traffic flow into a homogenous stream equivalent without making use of PCU factors. Relationship between entry flow and circulatory flow has been plotted based on the observed data corresponding to the time period in which there was queue formation in the approach. Further, estimated critical gap and follow-up time have been used to derive the capacity by HCM 2010 equation. A multiplicative adjustment factor is suggested for the use of HCM 2010 equation directly in the field to estimate entry flow under heterogeneous traffic condition. The study results may be suitable for revising the code of practice, named IRC 65-1976, and useful for ongoing national-level efforts of developing Indian Highway Capacity Manual.

