SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chakraborty S, Srinivasan KK. Transp. Lett. 2023; 15(10): 1263-1275.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19427867.2016.1193309

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Two-fluid model quantifies traffic performance on a network by studying the interaction between moving and stopped vehicles in the traffic stream. The broad objective of this study is to investigate the presence and possible impact of measurement and modeling errors (non-ergodicity and endogeneity) on two-fluid model estimates under mixed traffic conditions. This objective is pursued based on travel time and running time data obtained from six-lane roads in Chennai city. To address non-ergodicity, a suitable temporal disaggregation scheme is proposed. An orthogonal regression model is applied that accounts for measurement errors in running times and trip times. To handle endogeneity, omitted variable bias correction is applied by adding two variables. The proposed non-ergodic model, correcting for both measurement error and endogeneity, provides a better fit and more accurate estimates than conventional model. These measurement and modeling errors also affect critical traffic flow parameters and level of service benchmarks.


Language: en

Keywords

endogeneity; ergodicity; measurement error; orthogonal regression; Two-fluid model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print