Abstract

This paper evaluates how the route overlapping feature affects the stochastic assignment paradox by comparing the multinomial logit (MNL) model and two path-size logit (PSL) models. Two circumstances, (1) improving an existing link and (2) adding/removing a new link, are studied. The paradoxical features of three models are illustrated and compared mathematically and graphically in four networks with route overlapping links: (1) a single origin-destination (O-D) pair network with four links; (2) a single O-D pair network with five links; (3) a multiple O-D pair network with seven links; and (4) an application in a road sub-network of Harbin City. The general conclusions are significant for traffic planners and engineers when those kinds of route choice models are used to evaluate traffic planning, management, and control policies/measures.

