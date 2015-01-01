Abstract

Countdown timers impact driver behavior significantly and are widely used at signalized intersections in many countries. Literature shows potential vehicle class-specific temporal and spatial variations in driver behavior in the presence of timer. Therefore, first, this paper analyzed the temporal, spatial, and vehicle class-specific impacts of timer on driver behavior in heterogeneous traffic conditions based on variations in acceleration. Second, a Long Short-Term Memory model was developed to model vehicle discharge, incorporating the heterogeneity of traffic and impacts of timer. The performance of the model was compared with that of the Intelligent Driver Model using field trajectory data from three signalized intersections in Kerala, India. The model accurately predicts the following behavior with mixed spacing errors of 0.24 to 0.35 and an average mean squared error of spacing of 1.23. The results were better than, or comparable to, results from recent data-driven car-following models and significantly better than IDM.

