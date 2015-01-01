Abstract

A significant portion of rural crashes in Iran occur in the marginal areas around cities. Exclusive crash frequency models should be developed to identify the factors affecting the occurrence of crashes in these areas. In this study, the rural crash data of highways leading to the city of Isfahan were employed to develop a negative binomial (NB) model as a constant-parameter model, along with random effects negative binomial (RENB) and random parameters negative binomial (RPNB) models as the models based on the random parameter approach. The modeling results indicated the superiority of the RPNB model over the two other models. According to the findings of this study, the traffic volume of roads and the proportion of local and non-local vehicles, the proportion of longitudinal distance-limit violation, the way of controlling access points, and the access to rest areas affected the crash frequency in the marginal areas around cities.

Language: en