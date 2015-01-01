|
Haghani M, Merkert R, Behnood A, De Gruyter C, Kazemzadeh K, Ghaderi H, Shahhoseini Z, Thai V, Irannezhad E, Fahimnia B, Waller ST, Hensher DA. Transp. Lett. 2024; 16(1): 43-88.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, scholars mobilized their efforts to address its far-reaching societal problems. With mobility restrictions being front and center of the pandemic, a new cohort of transportation science was developed within a short period of time. Here, we examine more than 400 studies related to COVID-19 published across transportation journals during 2020 and 2021. The aim is (i) to scope this newly developed segment of transportation research, (ii) outline the diversity of pandemic-related issues across various divisions of the transportation field and (iii) provide a roadmap for the future of this line of research. Common themes are identified and existing congruence and discrepancies across findings are discussed.
COVID-19; pandemic; SARS-CoV-2; transportation research; Transportation science