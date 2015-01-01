|
Citation
|
Kuşkapan E, Campisi T, De Cet G, Vianello C, Çodur MY. Trans. Transp. Sci. 2023; 14(3): 25-31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Analysing user behaviour and thus travel mode choice is an important task in transport planning and policy-making in order to understand and predict travel demand. Recent pandemic events have challenged the modal choices of European users by reducing the use of public transport at various times and favouring walking and/or the use of electric bikes and scooters for last-mile travel. A number of studies have focused on analysing how the pandemic affected workers' choice of transport mode, with particular reference to local public transport, by developing multinomial logistic regression and artificial neural network models to analyse travellers' choice of transport mode before and after COVID-19. Particularly in non-European contexts, studies have been conducted on the relationship between socio-economic factors and the duration of e-scooter trips before and during the health crisis caused by the pandemic. in these contexts, a general increase in the duration of e-scooter trips after the pandemic was shown. Few studies, however, have analysed the European context.
Language: en