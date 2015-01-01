|
Ferenchak NN. Trans. Transp. Sci. 2023; 14(3): 32-42.
(Copyright © 2023, Walter de Gruyter)
Reduced traffic exposure due to COVID-19 lockdowns may have resulted in changes to both the frequency and severity of motor vehicle crashes. In order to better understand the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on traffic safety outcomes in US DOT Region 6, we explored the role of vehicle, user, and built environment factors on fatalities, injuries, and total crashes before and during COVID-19 lockdowns in Oklahoma and Texas.
Language: en