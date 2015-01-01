Abstract

Self-driving vehicles (SDVs) possess the potential to provide novel benefits while also presenting new risks. Consequently, SDVs are expected to not only influence the transportation network but also reshape urban landscapes, markets, economies, and public behavior. The public's willingness to utilize or ride in SDVs is a critical factor determining the extent to which their implications can be realized. Previous research has indicated that awareness of SDVs is a key factor influencing the public's decision-making and attitude toward this nascent technology. However, none of these studies have exclusively examined the relationship between the public's level of knowledge about SDVs and their attitudes. Thus, this study employs a questionnaire survey to investigate the relationship between the public's attitudes and their knowledge of SDVs. The study analyzes 2447 complete responses collected from participants in the United States. The findings suggest that individuals possessing prior knowledge of SDVs are more likely to use them. However, participants with intermediate knowledge were the most likely to use SDVs compared to those with no knowledge and those with extensive knowledge. Moreover, the analysis demonstrates that the relationship between the level of knowledge and acceptance of SDVs is non-linear and peaks at the intermediate knowledge level.

Language: en