Journal Article

Citation

Horinouchi K, Hayashi M, Annen T, Takeda H, Nishimura A, Yada T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(5): 829-834.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.829

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Vehicle Neutral characteristic is one of the most important performances of Vehicle Dynamics. By expanding the area of thinking of the phenomenon to extremely low frequency vibration, we succeeded in quantitatively expressing this characteristic, which has not been quantitatively explained in the past. And by focusing on the phenomenon, we explain the mechanism of this characteristic. Then, it turns out that the cause of extremely low frequency vibration is airflow, we developed items that improve its aerodynamic characteristics in principle. The vehicle that weaved the items has confirmed that there are Vehicle Neutral characteristics with extremely low frequency vibration reduction.


Language: ja

Keywords

Aerodynamic performance; CFD; Driving stability; Vehicle dynamics; Vehicle Neutral; Vibration

