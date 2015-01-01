SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Yasuki Y, Ishikawa T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(5): 869-873.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.869

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The characteristics of force transfer in the wheel significantly affects the vehicle controllability. In this study, thin-film sensor was developed and mounted on a brake rotor, which achieves dynamic measurement of surface pressure on the wheel hub during real driving. It was cleared that the slight difference in the stiffness distribution of the wheel affected the response of the hub surface pressure.


Language: ja

Keywords

Evaluation technology; Hub Surface Pressure; Thin-film Sensor; Tire/wheel; Vehicle dynamics

