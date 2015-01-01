Abstract

To discuss the causes of pedal misapplication accidents, we analyzed primary party drivers' number of pedal misapplication accidents in the past decade using the Japan Traffic Accident General Database. We examined the relationship between factors such as road types and driving movements and compared them between elderly and non-elderly drivers. When the effects of traffic exposure were offset by using the number of secondary parties in rear-end collisions, it was confirmed that elderly drivers over the age of 75 were particularly more likely to be involved in pedal misapplication accidents relative to their traffic exposure.

Language: ja