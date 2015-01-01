Abstract

Cooperative recognition has been proposed as a method for human-automation cooperation in autonomous driving. In cooperative recognition, when assigning tasks to operators (i.e., request intervention), it is necessary to consider not only driving safety and efficiency but also human capabilities. In this study, we optimize the intervention request planning by formulating the problem with a Partially Observable Markov Decision Process. We evaluated the proposed method with a simple simulation to discuss the validity of the method and obtained the implications for future development.

