Abstract

This study aims to evaluate the impact of cooperative automated driving vehicles equipped with CACC (= Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control) on the traffic flow of regular roads. The impact of CACC vehicles on traffic flow was analyzed in terms of two points: the effect of maintaining a short distance between vehicles, and the effect of reducing reaction delays. The spatial redistribution effect by maintaining a short distance of CACC vehicle can be expected, on the other hand, it showed the possibility that sufficient effect could not be demonstrated in the low-speed range. In the analysis of the reaction delay, it is found that CACC vehicles in front of the queue at signals can contribute to the traffic congestion reduction effect. Furthermore, a traffic simulation of the traffic congestion reduction effect network-wide experimented with the data set of the Mitaka-Kichijoji model. In the result, it was shown that a certain effect of CACC vehicles could be obtained for the overall traffic condition (total delay) by the rate of 50% or more of CACC vehicles.

Language: ja