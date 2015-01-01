Abstract

This paper describes a method for automatic calculation of infrastructure sensor placement to reduce design effort for an Autonomous Driving System (ADS) that cooperates with infrastructure sensors installed in the Operational Design Domain (ODD). This method estimates the blind spot area as seen from ADS based on the ODD conditions and a 3D point cloud map of the ODD design area, and automatically calculates the infrastructure sensor placement that minimizes the estimated blind spot area. The results of the evaluation confirmed that the results were equivalent to those obtained when the sensor placement was examined manually.

Language: ja