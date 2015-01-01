Abstract

This paper deals with a lane-keeping control under a tire blowout. A lane keeping assistance system in a tire burst has a risk of conflict between the steering action of the driver and that of the assistance system. To reduce the conflict, the assistance system proposed by our previous research was improved to reduce the conflict by introducing on algorithm to shut off a driving assistance torque when a conflict occurred. The experiments were carried out to confirm an effectiveness of the improved assistance system. The experimental results showed that a lateral deviation of the vehicle and a driver's unnecessary steering maneuver were able to be reduced by the improved assistance system. Then, it was confirmed that the risk of a lane departure under the tire blowout and the conflict between driver and driving assistance torque was able to be reduced by the improved assistance system.

Language: ja