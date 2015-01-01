|
Citation
|
Furuhashi K, Nagasaka K, Masuda I, Oshika H, Hoshino M, Yokoyama Y, Sugiyama H, Okazawa S. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(6): 1185-1190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Effective computational procedures to treat ductile fracture problem in Isogeometric analysis (IGA) are proposed. In this study, a technique for reproduce crack propagation with trimming curves by adding control points in IGA is described. The reproducibility of stress concentration, various crack propagations, and computational efficiency of the proposed method are verified using tensile example calculations.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Computer aided engineering; Crash safety; Isogeometric analysis; Safety