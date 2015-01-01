SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sugimachi T, Ishikawa K, Gwak J, Suda Y, Sakurai T, Maki T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(6): 1191-1197.

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.1191

unavailable

Autonomous driving is expected to solve various other social issues, as well as increase the international competitiveness of the automobile industry. It is difficult for autonomous driving to deal with unexpected situations. Therefore, remote driving is expected to serve as a backup in such situations. In a remote-controlled vehicle system, a pilot is affected by lack of physical sensation and communication delays of camera images. It is necessary to evaluate the driving characteristics and driving load of a remote vehicle pilot. This study aims to clarify the effects of communication delays of camera images in the speed ranges of 20 km/h and 50 km/h on the driving characteristics and driving load of the remote pilot based on physiological signals using driving simulator.


driving characteristics; human engineering; human interface; remote control

