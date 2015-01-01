Abstract

Based on a cellular automaton model of traffic flow, the mixed traffic flow dynamics with both conventional vehicles and connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs) was studied in terms of both the CAV-penetration rate and a connection range. CAVs behave synchronously with other CAVs ahead via real-time communication. The flux never reaches steady state above the critical density even though the traffic flow model is deterministic. With the CAV-penetration rate increases, the trade-off of an increase in flux and a destabilization of traffic flow becomes prominent. The connection range expansion increases the flux only when the CAV-penetration rate exceeds a certain threshold.

Language: ja