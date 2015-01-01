SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Minakawa M, Shibahata Y, Yamamoto M, Kano Y, Yamakado M, Abe M. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(6): 1287-1293.

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.1287

unavailable

Nowadays, the convergence of vehicle motion at high speeds is performance-designed by means of controlling the phase of tire side force. The paper discusses the methodology for evaluating the convergence of 3DOF vehicle model motion. Then, the capabilities of country-specific damping enhancement methods are evaluated and compared alongside each other.


Language: ja

dynamic model; transfer function; Vehicle dynamics

