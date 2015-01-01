Abstract

The purpose of this study is to examine the factors that affect the judgment of whether or not to resume driving in automobile driving support based on the test results of our hospital.90 stroke patients over the age of 70 were subjected to neuropsychological examinations and examinations using a driving simulator, and multiple logistic regression analysis was performed.As a result, two factors, the S-PA unrelated pair and the number of instantaneous visual correctness, were extracted.We will continue to analyze the items that determine whether stroke patients can drive or not.

Language: ja