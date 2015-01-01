SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sasayama T, Nakamoto T, Shimamura S, Koshiyama T, Oomura I, Sakai Y, Uehara M, Hariu K, Sakaguchi T, Arai N, Hashimoto T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 55(1): 33-38.

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.55.33

unavailable

In recent years, the automotive industry has become more sophisticated and complex, making it difficult to detect issue at an early stage. The developments process is becoming more fragmented and divided into labor, and it is important to be able to extract and share issues at each process under development. In previous developments, it has been difficult to analyze and share intersystem interference. In this document, we were able to confirm its effectiveness in system development using an analysis method of intersystem interference based on MBSE's (Model-based Systems Engineering) concept. The analysis method made it possible to perform interference analysis at the early stage of development, and it was possible to proceed with development based on a common understanding among the parties concerned.


Language: ja

FRAM; MBSE; SOTIF; STAMP-STPA; システムエンジニアリング; システム干渉; 機能安全

