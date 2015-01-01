Abstract

ESD protection devices are now becoming more and more important in electronic devices in automotives to improve safety and security. In this study, discharges between terminals are observed by the ESD visualization camera and the cycle test of ESD revealed repeated ESD protection ability. We propose MLCV as the most suitable ESD protection device through a comparison with MLCC, which is commonly used in automotive electronics. MLCV demonstrated excellent protection ability against repeated ESD (＞25 kV), and kept less suppression voltage (150 V at ESD 8 kV), caused no discharge between terminals, with less size (1005M).

Language: ja