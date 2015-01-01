Abstract

Automated driving, considered the centerpiece of future mobility technology, relies heavily on an accurate and reliable vehicle control system. In this paper, we present the design and implementation of a driving control system, emphasizing the realization of automated driving capabilities on a commercially available vehicle platform. By utilizing step motors as actuators, control is exerted over the steering wheel as well as the brake and accelerator pedals of the test vehicle. The high-level and low-level controllers are implemented to gain longitudinal and lateral vehicle control, enabling the test vehicle to reliably follow the planned driving path. Both low-speed and normal-speed driving scenarios with varying road curvatures are considered in the evaluation of the path-following control. The results from the performance evaluation demonstrate that the proposed approach achieves the necessary path-following control performance for automated driving.

Language: ko