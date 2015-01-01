Abstract

A human-in-the-loop experiment was conducted with a vehicle simulator and 40 volunteers who evaluated the auditory alarms that were conveying driving situations to drivers before a request for a takeover was submitted. The study compared driver sensitivity in Unplanned ODD Exit situations(over-speeding and off-route), road types(motorway and city road), and auditory alarms(speech and earcons + speech). Driver sensitivity was measured according to situation awareness, anxiety, reliability, suitable duration, and preferred alarm. The appropriate auditory alarm and duration were determined for each situation and road type based on those measurements. The results showed that drivers had higher situation awareness and reliability and lower anxiety in over-speeding situations than in off-route situations. Most drivers preferred earcons + speech over plain speech, with 6 seconds being rated as the most suitable duration, presumably because all auditory alarms lasted for 6 seconds during the test. The results were used to develop interface information design guidelines for automated driving systems from the driver's point of view.

Language: ko