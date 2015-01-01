SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim M, Lee C. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2023; 31(11): 905-911.

(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)

10.7467/KSAE.2023.31.11.905

Ride comfort is a significant factor for vehicle passengers, particularly in the case of newly introduced Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles(UAVs), where stability during the drive and ride comfort can greatly affect the quality of the passenger's experience. In Korea, unlike the standard for speed bumps on the road, some of these come in various shapes. If UAVs are controlled at the same velocity for each speed bump, ride comfort may not be desirable. Therefore, this study proposes a velocity control strategy based on the shape of the speed bump, aiming to ensure ride comfort according to ISO2631-1 standards, while avoiding causing inconvenience to passengers due to longitudinal acceleration through the velocity profile.


Language: ko
