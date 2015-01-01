SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim H. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2023; 31(12): 941-947.

(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)

10.7467/KSAE.2023.31.12.941

unavailable

With the recent advancements in autonomous driving technology, the function of external lamps has changed. Previously, the focus was on driver visibility-oriented functions. However, with the advancements in autonomous driving technology, the function of autonomous driving systems has evolved. Accordingly, the trend in automotive lamp lighting systems is moving toward securing the safety performance of intelligent vehicles linked to sensors. Therefore, to reflect this new trend, this paper aims to cover the prior development of infrared exterior lamps to implement Night Vision, a representative advanced safety performance system.


Language: ko
