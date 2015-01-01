SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cho W, Yoo S, You SH. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2023; 31(12): 1011-1020.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)

DOI

10.7467/KSAE.2023.31.12.1011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper describes a method of estimating the tire-road friction coefficient used in vehicle lateral stability control. The estimated tire-road friction coefficient is used to calculate a target yaw rate to maintain vehicle lateral stability control. The tire-road friction coefficient used for the target yaw rate should be estimated at a constant value, though there might be some errors, rather than accurately estimating the current road status. The estimation algorithm is developed by integrating two estimation methods: estimation based on the magnitude of the current lateral acceleration, and estimation applied with the Bayesian tracking method. To apply the Bayesian tracking method, the yaw rate calculated by the current lateral acceleration and the reference yaw rates for each tire-road friction coefficient are used. Simulation tests using Carmaker and Matlab/Simulink are then conducted to study the feasibility and performance of the proposed estimation algorithm under various road conditions.


Language: ko
