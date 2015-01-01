Abstract

Traffic accidents cause numerous casualties and losses every year. With the commercialization of autonomous vehicles, there is a strong emphasis on improving traffic safety. Autonomous vehicles can reduce accident rates by replacing the role of human drivers, which is expected to change the interaction between drivers and road users. Therefore, effective interaction tools between autonomous vehicles and road users are needed to adapt to these changes. In this study, we analyzed road users' gaze concentration based on the installation location and distance of external displays on autonomous vehicles. The experimental results confirmed that road users' gaze is higher at the lower part of the vehicle. Particularly, when the external display is installed at the bottom, gaze concentration is higher compared to installation at the top. Therefore, selecting the lower part as the installation location for external displays for V2H communication in autonomous vehicles is expected to contribute to enhancing road safety.

Language: ko