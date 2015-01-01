Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents may be exposed to several mental health related difficulties due to lack of complete cognitive maturity.



Objective: This study investigated the mediation of emotion dysregulation and modeling of peers in relation between self-harming behaviors and suicide probability in adolescent.



Material& Methods: In a descriptive study, we investigated juvenile delinquents of Correction and Rehabilitation Center of Mashhad during 2021. A total of 148 individuals were selected and evaluated using the self-harm motivation scale, Ottawa self-harming inventory, regulation problems scale and peer self-harm modeling scale. Data were analyzed using structural equation modeling in SmartPLS-3 software.



Results: The mean age of participants was 16.21 (standard deviation=2.42). There was significant direct effect of self-harming behaviors on suicide probability (β=0.86 , P= 0.001 ). The significant indirect effect of self-harming behaviors on suicide probability through emotional dysregulation (β= 0.36, P= 0.001 ) was stronger than indirect effect mediated by peers modeling (β=0.17 , P= 0.04 ). The model account for 87 % of total variance of suicide probability.



Conclusion: Based on the findings of the study, it can be concluded that emotion dysregulation and peers modeling play a role in increasing suicide probability and should be considered in preventing harmful behaviors in adolescents.

