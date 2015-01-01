Abstract

The relationship between online-offline socialization contexts during adolescence has become a relevant research topic in recent years, especially in the field of intimate partner violence. To better understand this association, the present study analyzes the relationship between dating violence (DV) victimization and the problematic social networking sites use (PSNSU), the feeling of loneliness, and the family climate, taking into account the adolescents' gender. 1020 adolescents from Andalusia partici-pated (49% boys, M = 16.12, SD =.99). A cluster analysis, which estab-lished two groups (victimized and non-victimized), multivariate analysis of variance (2x2 MANOVA) using sex and DV as independent variables, and univariate analysis of variance to explore the significant relationships de-tected, were performed. The results showed that adolescent victims of DV obtained higher scores than non-victims in PSNSU, feelings of loneliness, and family conflict, and lower scores in family cohesion. Victimized girls generally showed lower scores than victimized boys. The results obtained provide relevant and useful information for the prevention of DV and the promotion of healthy relationships in early dating relationships. In addi-tion, they point out the importance of considering the online context in re-search on violence in adolescence.



Keywords:Dating violence victimization. Problematic social networking sites use. Loneliness. Family climate. Adolescence



===



La relación existente entre los contextos de socialización online-offline durante la adolescencia se ha convertido en un tema de investigación relevante en los últimos años, especialmente en el ámbito de la violencia de pareja. Para entender mejor este vínculo, el presente estudio analiza la relación entre la victmización en la violencia de pareja, el uso problemático de las redes sociales virtuales, el sentimiento de soledad y el clima familiar, considerando el género de los adolescentes. Participaron 1020 adolescentes procedentes de Andalucía (49% chicos, M = 16.12; DT =.99). Se realizó un análisis por conglomerados que permitió establecer dos grupos (victimizados y no victimizados), un análisis multivariado de la varianza (2x2 MANOVA) utilizando sexo y violencia de pareja como variables independientes y análisis univariados de varianza para explorer las relaciones significativas detectadas. En los resultados se observó que los/las adolescentes víctimas de violencia de pareja obtuvieron puntuaciones más elevadas que las no víctimas en la adicción a las redes sociales virtuales, sentimiento de soledad y conflicto familiar, y puntuaciones más bajas en cohesión familiar. Las chicas victimizadas mostraron en general puntuaciones más bajas que los chicos victimizados. Los resultados obtenidos aportan información relevante y útil para la prevención de la violencia de pareja y el fomento de relaciones saludables en las primeras relaciones amorosas. Además, señalan la importancia de considerar el contexto online en la investigación acerca de la violencia en la adolescencia.

Language: en