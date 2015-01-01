|
Citation
|
Muñiz-Rivas M, Suárez-Relinque C, Estévez E, Povedano-Díaz A. Anales de Psicología 2023; 39(1): 127-136.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Víctimas de violencia de pareja en la adolescencia: el papel del uso problemático de las redes sociales virtuales, la soledad y el clima familia
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Secretariado de Publicaciones e Intercambio Científico,)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The relationship between online-offline socialization contexts during adolescence has become a relevant research topic in recent years, especially in the field of intimate partner violence. To better understand this association, the present study analyzes the relationship between dating violence (DV) victimization and the problematic social networking sites use (PSNSU), the feeling of loneliness, and the family climate, taking into account the adolescents' gender. 1020 adolescents from Andalusia partici-pated (49% boys, M = 16.12, SD =.99). A cluster analysis, which estab-lished two groups (victimized and non-victimized), multivariate analysis of variance (2x2 MANOVA) using sex and DV as independent variables, and univariate analysis of variance to explore the significant relationships de-tected, were performed. The results showed that adolescent victims of DV obtained higher scores than non-victims in PSNSU, feelings of loneliness, and family conflict, and lower scores in family cohesion. Victimized girls generally showed lower scores than victimized boys. The results obtained provide relevant and useful information for the prevention of DV and the promotion of healthy relationships in early dating relationships. In addi-tion, they point out the importance of considering the online context in re-search on violence in adolescence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
academic journals; Adolescencia; Clima familiar; publicacion academica; revistas cientificas; scholarly communication; Soledad; Uso problemático de las redes sociales virtuales; Victimización en el noviazgo