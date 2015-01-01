CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Mellouki Y, Sellami L, Zerairia Y, Saker L, Belkhadja N, Zetili H, Guehria F, Kaious F, Bensaaida M, Mira AH. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 13(1): e1.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Violence against women is a global problem affecting different social and economic classes. The present study aimed to identify the impact of domestic violence on the health status of women abused by their intimate partner.
Language: en
Keywords
Anxiety, injuries, screening; Impact; Intimate partner; Violence; Women