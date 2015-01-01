SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Mellouki Y, Sellami L, Zerairia Y, Saker L, Belkhadja N, Zetili H, Guehria F, Kaious F, Bensaaida M, Mira AH. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; 13(1): e1.

(Copyright © 2023, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1186/s41935-022-00321-2

unavailable

Violence against women is a global problem affecting different social and economic classes. The present study aimed to identify the impact of domestic violence on the health status of women abused by their intimate partner.


Anxiety, injuries, screening; Impact; Intimate partner; Violence; Women

