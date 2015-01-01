Abstract

THE CENTERS for disease control and prevention (CDC) Report to Congress on the Management of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) described the management of TBI in children as an important public health issue.1 A brain injury of any severity can occur at 1 or multiple times during childhood. As a result of TBI during childhood, changes in health, cognition, family environment, and behavior can affect learning, self-regulation, and social participation, which are critical skills to optimize functioning in adulthood.2 TBI affects children differently than it affects adults because it can impact brain development during key periods that may alter developmental trajectories over time.2 Although most children recover well physically, they can experience changes in behavior and cognition that may not be recognized immediately.2 During childhood, a history of TBI is often associated with several health conditions, including epilepsy, headache/migraine, autonomic disturbances, intellectual disability, vision problems, speech and language problems, and behavior and mental health problems.3



TBI in adults has been described as a "disease process" and "chronic health condition" because there is evidence, primarily from individuals with moderate to severe TBI, that health conditions persist or emerge over time.4 The effects of TBI can evolve beyond the initial injury period, requiring ongoing screening, prevention, and management of multiple sequelae.4 The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a chronic disease as having 1 or more of the following characteristics: (1) have a long duration, (2) caused by nonreversible pathologic alterations, (3) requires specialized training of the patient for rehabilitation, and/or (4) may require a long period of observation, supervision, or care.5

