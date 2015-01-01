|
Kurowski BG, Haarbauer-Krupa J, Giza CC. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; 38(4): e348.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
THE CENTERS for disease control and prevention (CDC) Report to Congress on the Management of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) described the management of TBI in children as an important public health issue.1 A brain injury of any severity can occur at 1 or multiple times during childhood. As a result of TBI during childhood, changes in health, cognition, family environment, and behavior can affect learning, self-regulation, and social participation, which are critical skills to optimize functioning in adulthood.2 TBI affects children differently than it affects adults because it can impact brain development during key periods that may alter developmental trajectories over time.2 Although most children recover well physically, they can experience changes in behavior and cognition that may not be recognized immediately.2 During childhood, a history of TBI is often associated with several health conditions, including epilepsy, headache/migraine, autonomic disturbances, intellectual disability, vision problems, speech and language problems, and behavior and mental health problems.3
