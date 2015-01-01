Abstract

School counselors provide comprehensive school counseling services related to prevention of school violence, but a critical step is to put those pieces together in an intentional and preventive evidence-based model. Several nationally recognized safe school initiatives neglect the significant role school counselors provide in mental health services to create a safe and connected school climate. School counselors and school counselors in training need an evidence-based approach that clearly defines their roles and responsibilities for prevention and intervention related to school shootings. Elevating and expanding school counselors' role and responsibilities to address students' mental health needs, creating safe and connected school environments, and providing thorough and effective threat assessments are essential and align with school counselor clinical training.

