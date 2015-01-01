|
Citation
|
Hall NM, Dyson YD, Minor KA, Jones JM. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2023; 32(6): 803-820.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although Black college students are believed to be at greater risk for intimate partner violence (IPV), there is a gap in the available literature that explores this social problem in comparison to the experiences of their non-minority counterparts. This qualitative study explored Black college students' conceptualizations of IPV, and the psychological, social, and cultural influences of IPV perpetration and victimization. Students (N = 49; 40.8% males), aged 18-24 years, on two campuses, one Historically Black College/University (N = 31; 45.2% males) and one predominantly White institution (N = 18; 33.3% males) in the Southeastern part of the United States participated in 15 focus groups.
|
Keywords
|
HBCUs; Intimate partner violence; minimization; oppression; silence; social media