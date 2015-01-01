Abstract

Although Black college students are believed to be at greater risk for intimate partner violence (IPV), there is a gap in the available literature that explores this social problem in comparison to the experiences of their non-minority counterparts. This qualitative study explored Black college students' conceptualizations of IPV, and the psychological, social, and cultural influences of IPV perpetration and victimization. Students (N = 49; 40.8% males), aged 18-24 years, on two campuses, one Historically Black College/University (N = 31; 45.2% males) and one predominantly White institution (N = 18; 33.3% males) in the Southeastern part of the United States participated in 15 focus groups.



RESULTS indicate an agreement among students that the term "violence is violence" best describes their conceptualization of IPV. Four additional themes emerged as prominent influences of perpetration and victimization among students: power and dominance, social media, structural impact of oppression, and silence and minimization. The findings undergird the importance of taking a multi-faceted, culturally responsive approach to investigating IPV among Black college students. Implications support college campuses investing resources in ensuring that prevention and intervention programming normalizes inclusivity for diverse groups of students, and incorporates important social, cultural, and environmental realities of the students they serve.