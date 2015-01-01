Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Explores racial differences of sexual violence-(SV) health service-(HS) outcomes among college women: (1) seeking support from a confidential-resource-(CR) and (2) reporting SV to the Title IX office. Participants: Data was collected from all ages of women (N = 583) and grade levels from one-large university on the Pacific-coast.



METHODS: Logistic-regression of HS outcomes were performed using the Fall 2016 American College Health Association-NCHA-II-survey.



RESULTS: The following variables increased the likelihood of women seeking support from the two health-services: (#1CR) relationship-status, race, and experiencing sexual-violence. WOC were 7x more likely to seek support if physically-assaulted, and WW were 3.9x more likely to seek support if a graduate student. (#2Title IX) year in school, physical-assault, and receiving prevention-education after the first-year in college. Overall, there were significant differences by race in the variables that influenced WW and WOC's comfort or likelihood to seek support.



CONCLUSION: Colleges need to consider the disproportionate impact of SV on WOC.

Language: en